SHOCKING REVELATION: DA MINISTER HOLDS U.S. CITIZENSHIP WHILE SITTING IN SA CABINET!





South Africans are outraged after it emerged that DA Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Dion George, holds U.S. citizenship — yet he is serving as a Cabinet Minister in South Africa!





The big question is: how did President Ramaphosa approve a minister who swore allegiance to another country — especially one that often takes positions hostile to South Africa’s interests?





If ordinary South Africans can be denied security clearances or government jobs over dual citizenship, why is it different when it’s a white politician? When it’s a black person, we always hear “check your papers” — but this double standard continues unchecked.





Even @RomanCabanac was removed as Chief of Staff because his security clearance was denied due to his dual French citizenship. So why is a U.S. citizen allowed to sit in Cabinet meetings where national security and sensitive issues are discussed?





Many South Africans believe no Member of Parliament should hold dual citizenship — it’s a direct threat to national security and loyalty. The law must change to protect our sovereignty.





Ironically, it’s said that DA’s Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, recently amended laws to make dual citizenship easier — even enabling some white South Africans abroad to receive South African IDs.





Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen has reportedly asked President Ramaphosa to fire Dion George — but the question remains: how was this even allowed in the first place?





South Africa deserves leaders who are loyal only to this country — not those juggling two flags