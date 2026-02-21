SHOW US THE ROADS YOU’VE CONSTRUCTED, PF CHALLENGES UPND



SHIWANG’ANDU PF MP Stephen Kampyongo says instead of condemning the road projects that the PF did, the UPND should show citizens which roads they have constructed.





On Thursday, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi said the UPND government was redoing some PF projects due to poor quality, stating that most of their projects were substandard.





In an interview, Thursday, Kampyongo said every road required maintenance and what the UPND government was doing was simply maintaining the roads.





“He’s a liar, which projects has he done? Every road requires maintenance, which road is done permanently? And even him, what roads have they done which will be permanent without being maintained? Let him single out the roads that he has done.

He’s a liar because he’s got no serious projects to point at so he’s now trying to find excuses. That’s why these people should just dissolve themselves instead of firing each other like they are saying these two have been fired. They should just dissolve because they have all failed.

It’s very unfair to start singling out a few like Muchima and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development [minister] as the only ones who should be fired at the last minute. The best they should do is just to dissolve themselves because now they’ll just be lying like [Charles] Milupi is doing,” said Kampyongo.





“How can he say he is redoing the works that were done before, he knows very well that every road is not done permanently, there’s durability so that’s why he should have a maintenance policy for the roads. Even [in] Lusaka here, you’ve seen the road network how we’ve expanded the roads in order to match the road network with the growth of motor vehicles in terms of statistics, moving on our roads.

One wonders how it would have been by now if we didn’t do that Lusaka expansion project which saw the expanding of the major roads in Lusaka here for example. And we started working on major roads, you had Mazabuka-Lusaka, that stretch which was a death trap, Luangwa into Chipata, we had Great North Road starting from Nakonde coming all the way to Chinsali then the next phases were going to continue like that, what have they done? That’s what he should be speaking to”.



News Diggers