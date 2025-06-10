SIAVONGA TOWN COUNCIL AUDITOR UNBOTHERED AS K400,000 LEAVES COUNCIL ACCOUNT WITHOUT PROCEDURE





The Siavonga Town Council has landed itself in a boiling pot of financial stew after K400,000 waltzed out of the council account, allegedly for a water project though the only thing flowing seems to be excuses.





As for procedures? Those were apparently left behind like unpaid electricity bills.



The internal auditor, who, when brought before the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government Accounts , arrived not with answers, but with the calmness of someone attending a spa appointment.





Rocking a sunshine-yellow jacket that screamed “positivity over paperwork,” she left MPs more stunned than a Zesco customer after 12 hours of load-shedding only to receive a full bill.





“I didn’t question the spending,” she said with the urgency of a snail on vacation.“The damage was already done.”And what about reporting to her supervisors? “No, I didn’t.





Despite witnessing other councils get grilled like roadside goat meat chopped, flipped, and seasoned with questions the Siavonga team waltzed into the PAC hearing with no documents, no shame, and no sense of panic.





One might think they were attending a family gathering, not a parliamentary probe.And just when the room thought it couldn’t get more absurd, they presented receipts dated 6 June 2025 a full trip into the future to explain spending that supposedly happened years ago.





Either someone has access to a time machine or the council’s new procurement system runs on science fiction.





So while taxpayers scratch their heads, wondering whether their money funded a phantom water project or just evaporated, the Siavonga auditor sits serenely, watching it all unfold unbothered, unprepared, and utterly unfazed. After all, it’s just another Tuesday in local government finance.



