Sibongile Mwamba adopted for Kasama North.



Former Patriotic Front ( PF) Kasama Central Member of Parliament Sibongile Mwamba has been adopted by the United Party for National Development ( UPND ) to contest as Member of Parliament for the newly created Constituency in Kasama District , KASAMA NORTH.





Ms. Mwamba recently defected to the ruling UPND alongside her counterpart Lubansenshi MP Taulo Chewe who has also been appointed to re-contest his Seat under the UPND ticket in Luwingu District.



#KasamaRadio.

#2026Adoption.

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