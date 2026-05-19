Sibongile Mwamba adopted for Kasama North.

0

Sibongile Mwamba adopted for Kasama North.

Former Patriotic Front ( PF) Kasama Central Member of Parliament Sibongile Mwamba has been adopted by the United Party for National Development ( UPND ) to contest as Member of Parliament for the newly created Constituency in Kasama District , KASAMA NORTH.



Ms. Mwamba recently defected to the ruling UPND alongside her counterpart Lubansenshi MP Taulo Chewe who has also been appointed to re-contest his Seat under the UPND ticket in Luwingu District.

#KasamaRadio.
#2026Adoption.
#UPND.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here