SICHILIMA WRITES TO ATTORNEY GENERAL KABESHA DEMANDING ANSWERS ON ALLEGED MONTHLY SALARY OF DR. NEVERS MUMBA
Operation Save Movement for Multi-Party Democracy leader, Gastone Sichilima, through his legal representatives Joseph Chirwa and Company, has formally written to the Office of the Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, seeking clarification regarding allegations that New Hope MMD President, Dr. Nevers Mumba, is receiving a salary equivalent to 80% of that of President Hakainde Hichilema.
In a letter dated 6th October 2025 and shared with Sun FM TV News, Mr. Sichilima questioned the legal provisions underpinning the alleged remuneration, particularly in light of Dr. Mumba’s continued active participation in politics.
He referenced the precedent involving the late former President Edgar Lungu, whose retirement benefits were reportedly withdrawn upon his return to political activity.
Through his legal counsel, Mr. Sichilima expressed concern over the apparent inconsistency in the administration of benefit entitlements, urging the Attorney General to clarify the legal basis upon which Dr. Mumba, a former Vice President, is receiving government remuneration.
He has since affirmed his intention to pursue the matter with determination, stating that it will be addressed thoroughly before the conclusion of President Hichilema’s term in office.
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
Sun FM
Is Neverous Mumba and Enock Kavindelele both not special envoys of the President?
For the work that they are doing are they not on a salary or stipen?
What is the real probl3ms here Mumba is a problem and Kavindele isnt?
Sichilima is really the proxy the peson asking the question is Chriwa who is being too overzealous. Ba Chirwa its not 80% of the Presidents salary but 80% of the VP’s salary.
Mr. Mumba is both President of MMD amd former President. He was appointed special envoy on the blanket of being former VP.
What you should ask is why is Inonge Wina not performing the task.
Does being actively involved in politics stop the Head of State from using individuals from performing functions that they have been nominated to do? Its advice and role that they perform?
You speak to the Lungu as being the basis of your question. Well Mr. Chirwa, is the law npt explicit in the former Presidents case?
Why bring it up now? Why didnt you raise in at the time Lungu was alive? This question is maliously driven than the need to ask a question. This cloak and dagger game will show your true motive than this innocent question dressed up like a real issue. Be objective and petty scores wont make you cause seem real. It show the calibre of person you are Mr. Chirwa. Petty and vindictive.