SICHILIMA WRITES TO ATTORNEY GENERAL KABESHA DEMANDING ANSWERS ON ALLEGED MONTHLY SALARY OF DR. NEVERS MUMBA





Operation Save Movement for Multi-Party Democracy leader, Gastone Sichilima, through his legal representatives Joseph Chirwa and Company, has formally written to the Office of the Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, seeking clarification regarding allegations that New Hope MMD President, Dr. Nevers Mumba, is receiving a salary equivalent to 80% of that of President Hakainde Hichilema.





In a letter dated 6th October 2025 and shared with Sun FM TV News, Mr. Sichilima questioned the legal provisions underpinning the alleged remuneration, particularly in light of Dr. Mumba’s continued active participation in politics.





He referenced the precedent involving the late former President Edgar Lungu, whose retirement benefits were reportedly withdrawn upon his return to political activity.





Through his legal counsel, Mr. Sichilima expressed concern over the apparent inconsistency in the administration of benefit entitlements, urging the Attorney General to clarify the legal basis upon which Dr. Mumba, a former Vice President, is receiving government remuneration.





He has since affirmed his intention to pursue the matter with determination, stating that it will be addressed thoroughly before the conclusion of President Hichilema’s term in office.



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Sun FM