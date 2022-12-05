SIDE CHICK CASTS SPELL ON MARRIED BOYFRIEND

By Rhodah Kesia Mvula

A 48-year-old man of Kabanana Compound has lamented before the Matero Local Court that his business has collapsed due to a spell cast on him by his ex-girlfriend.

In this matter, Peter Chela was dragged to court by his wife Elizabeth Chela for reconciliation on grounds that he was not providing for his family.

The plaintiff said she has been married to her husband for more than 27 years but differences began when he started dating a girlfriend.

However, Mr. Chela told the court that he wanted to provide for his family but his business has been underperforming due to curse by his ex-girlfriend.

He said he wanted to make things right with his wife and decided to leave his side chick who bore him two children but during the break up, the woman said it shall never be well with him.

The court reconciled the couple and urged them to live in harmony because the defendant was a man who lost his path but willing to make amends.