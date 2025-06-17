SIKOTA SAYS ECL’S DEATH HAS EXPOSED DEEPER GOVERNANCE CRISIS





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says the passing of former President Edgar Lungu has left a significant void in Zambia’s political landscape but argues that the country’s governance problems run deeper.





Speaking during an appearance on Diamond TV’s Costa program, Mr. Sikota noted that while Lungu’s death marks the close of a political chapter, unresolved national concerns—ranging from poor governance and corruption to restrictions on public gatherings and cybersecurity issues—continue to affect Zambians.

He pointed out that challenges such as denial of permits for political rallies and concerns over cyber laws are not limited to politicians, as they impact all citizens.





Reflecting on Mr. Lungu’s legacy, Mr. Sikota described the late statesman as a giant whose influence transcended Zambia’s borders and enhanced the country’s diplomatic standing in Southern Africa.





He expressed regret that Zambia missed the opportunity to utilize his stature in post-presidential diplomacy, a practice embraced in other nations that deploy respected former leaders in regional conflict resolution.





On the upcoming 2026 general elections, he acknowledged the slow pace of naming a unified opposition candidate but assured the public that UKA and its allies are making progress.