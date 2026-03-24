“SILENT KILLER: Iran’s ‘Majid’ Outsmarts $400bn Stealth Jet in 3 Seconds”



A shadowy new air defence system from Iran is raising eyebrows and alarms around the world. Dubbed “Majid,” the short-range weapon doesn’t rely on radar or electronic signals. Instead, it passively tracks heat, making it virtually invisible to conventional detection systems.





On March 19, 2026, Majid reportedly proved its deadly efficiency. With no warning emissions, it silently scanned the skies, locked onto a US-made F-35 stealth fighter, and struck its target in just three seconds bypassing the jet’s sophisticated threat detection systems.





The contrast is stark. The F-35, developed over three decades at a staggering cost of $400 billion, was designed to evade radar and dominate modern airspace. Yet Majid’s approach is brutally simple: a mobile launcher, a heat-seeking sensor, and the unchanging laws of physics.





If confirmed, the incident could signal a dramatic shift in modern warfare where silence, not stealth, becomes the ultimate weapon.