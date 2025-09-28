Silumbe Promises Title Deeds, Jobs and Transformation in 2026



Opposition Leadership Movement (LM) President Dr. Richard Silumbe has pledged to deliver title deeds and sweeping development programs if elected President in 2026, telling residents of Mindolo that his vision for Zambia is “comprehensive and inclusive.”





Addressing a large gathering in the Copperbelt township, Dr. Silumbe said many families have lived in houses for decades without proper documentation, a situation his government would prioritize fixing. “Top on my agenda is to ensure that residents get title deeds for their homes. Every Zambian deserves security of tenure,” he said.





He noted that poor infrastructure, including bad road networks in the area, had left communities struggling with accessibility. “These challenges will not be ignored. The nation is poised to see transformation come 2026 when we assume office as the government of Zambia,” he declared, drawing applause from residents.





The LM leader emphasized that his policies will benefit all citizens regardless of education or background. “Whether one is educated or not, everyone will benefit. We want shared prosperity for every corner of Zambia,” he said.





LM Secretary General Jairos Ngoma, who also spoke at the event, highlighted the hardships facing residents in Mindolo, particularly water shortages. He pledged that an LM administration would address basic service delivery and ensure equitable development across all provinces.





On youth empowerment, Mr. Ngoma announced that the party plans to channel idle youths, often referred to locally as “junkies,” into Zambia National Service (ZNS) state farms for skills training and employment opportunities. “We are equal to the task, and our pledge is to make sure that every Zambian, especially those in the Copperbelt, is empowered,” he said.





Party Chairperson for Mobilisation and Persons with Disabilities, Mr. Samuel, thanked Dr. Silumbe for entrusting him with leadership responsibilities, saying LM is demonstrating inclusivity in action by placing persons with disabilities at the center of decision-making.





The event was attended by several senior LM officials, including Presidential Spokesperson Patson Chalwe, Mimbula Ward Councillor Mukasa Jadone, Chamboli Ward Chairperson Joseph Mwape, and Copperbelt structures led by Vice Chairperson John Nkandu and Secretary Andrew Siame.



©️ KUMWESU | September 27, 2025