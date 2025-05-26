“SIMON MWEWA LANE” ASSAULTED BY MARKET TRADERS



May 26,2025



Police in Lusaka have recorded a case of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) in which the complainant is Mr. Chitambala Mwewa of Avondale, Lusaka, who is the Managing Director at Simoson Building. The incident occurred today, May 26,2025, around 08:00 hours near the Simoson Building area.





Brief facts of the matter are that Mr. Mwewa approached a group of vendors and advised them to desist from vending along the drainage on Simon Mwewa Lane and return to their designated trading area inside Simon Mwewa Market. In response, the group mobilised and began throwing stones at him. One of the stones struck him on the forehead, resulting in a noticeable swelling.





Police officers responded promptly to the scene. However, the suspects had already fled by the time of their arrival.





Investigations have been instituted, and a medical report has since been issued to the complainant. No arrests have been made so far.





We appeal to members of the public who may have information that could assist in apprehending the suspects to come forward and assist the police.



Godfrey Chilabi

Assistant Public Relations Officer