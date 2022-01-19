THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has issued a warrant of arrest against businessman and social media blogger Mwewa Chitambala, popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane, for failing to appear in court for no reason.

This is in a case Chitambala, 52, of house number 295 SMK Road in Avondale, is charged with one count of assaulting National Revolution Party (NRP) secretary general Clive Chikula on September 28, 2021, occasioning actual bodily harm.

Magistrate Jenifer Bwalya issued the warrant yesterday following an application by public prosecutor Michael Nundwe.

The case was scheduled for trial and when it was called Mr. Nundwe told the court that the State was ready as Mr. Chikula was present as a witness but Chitambalawas absent.

Mr. Nundwe said he did not know the reason Chitambala was absent because even in the other court before Magistrate Nthandose Chabala, in a matter Chawama MP Tasila Lungu Mwansa has complained against him for libel and cyber bullying, the accused person was equally absent.

He then applied to the court for Chitambala to be brought on the warrant of arrest and Ms. Bwalya granted the application, setting February 14, 2022 as date for return of the warrant and commencement of trial.

Mr. Chikula was accompanied to court by NRP president Dr. Cozmo Mumba and the party executive committee members.

In the other case before Magistrate Chabala, Chitambala faces libel and cyber bullying for alleging that “Tasila Lungu is being investigated for suspicious purchase of a named bank together with all the assets worth K300 million. Everyone from Eagle one to the average councillor was stealing in a BIG way during the Patriotic Front’s iron rule.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. The Patriotic Front was a criminal organisation and they are in no moral position to provide checks and balances. I propose that the party be deregistered.”

In count two, Mwewa is charged with cyber bullying contrary to Section 71 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.

Allegations are that Mwewa on September 15, 2021 published the defamatory matter on his Facebook page. The case has been adjourned to February 18, 2022 for mention and March 14, 2022 for trial. Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu is prosecuting the matter.

-Daily Nation