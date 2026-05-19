Simon Mwewa Lane  has been adopted for the candidature of the Lusaka Mayoral seat under the UPND

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Office of the Campaign Manager for the Simon Mwewa Campaign is pleased to officially announce that Chitambala Mwewa has been adopted under the United Party for National Development for the August 2026 General Elections as a candidate for the position of Mayor of Lusaka.

This adoption reflects the confidence placed in his leadership, vision, and commitment to serving the people of Lusaka. We believe his candidacy represents a continued commitment to development, service delivery, transparency, and progress for the city.

We call upon all members, supporters, and residents of Lusaka to unite behind this campaign as we work together toward a stronger, cleaner, safer, and more prosperous capital city.

Together, we move forward with purpose and determination toward victory in August 2026.

Signed:

George N. Mtonga, MBA

Campaign Manager

Simon Mwewa for Lusaka Mayor Campaign