PRESS STATEMENT



For Immediate Release

30th September, 2025



SIMUUWE CALLS ON THE CLERGY TO PROMOTE UNITY, NOT FUEL DIVISION





The United Party for National Development (UPND) has taken note of the remarks issued by the Archbishop of Lusaka, Most Rev. Dr. Alick Banda, on the Feast of the Holy Archangels and subsequent headline report in the Daily Nation Newspaper dated September, 30, 2025.





While we acknowledge the important role of the Church in fostering unity and dialogue, we wish to respectfully remind the Archbishop that the role of the clergy should be to unite the country, reconcile communities, and call for justice, not to promote division and hegemony.





As UPND, we firmly believe that Zambia’s democratic journey requires responsible leadership from every sector. President Hakainde Hichilema has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the rule of law. Time and again, he has publicly reaffirmed that any individual who breaks the law will face the consequences on their own. It is therefore important for faith leaders to stand on the side of justice and unity, not to camouflage division as the only solution.





It is also worth noting that during the previous Patriotic Front regime, when violence, injustice, and the loss of innocent lives were rampant, Archbishop Banda did not issue the same strong condemnations. In fact, he attempted to persuade then-opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to resign from politics, even as he was unjustly detained for more than three months.





Such actions raise concerns about selective moral judgment, which is contrary to the expectations of a clergy whose duty is to shepherd unity and peace.





We also appeal to the Daily Nation Newspaper to play its part in strengthening national cohesion. As a responsible media house, it should focus on framing headlines that promote unity and accountability rather than sensationalizing isolated incidents in ways that project division. Journalism must serve the public good, not political agendas or headlines that sow discord.





The UPND administration remains steadfast in promoting dialogue, peace, and justice. We urge Archbishop Banda and all faith leaders to join in building consensus, reconciling differences, and speaking truth to power in ways that heal and unite our people, not divide them.





As a nation, we must reject divisive politics and recommit ourselves to the founding values of “One Zambia, One Nation.”



Mark Simuuwe

Media Director

United Party for National Development (UPND)