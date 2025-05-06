



SIMUUWE Challenges 2026 Regime Change Predictions



UPND Media Director MARK SIMUUWE has challenged those predicting that there will be a change of government in 2026 to prove their arguments.





Mr. SIMUUWE says the failure by the opposition to understand how they lost the 2021 general election will result in another defeat.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. SIMUUWE said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has stabilized many economic sectors that collapsed under the Patriotic Front such as Education, Mining, Agriculture and Health among others.





He was responding to a statement by Political Scientist NEO SIMUTANYI, who was suggesting that President HICHILEMA will struggle to attain 50 plus 1 in the 2026 general election.



Mr. SIMUUWE said President HICHILEMA will win a second term with ease, as no opposition can challenge his performance so far in less than 5 years.





Meanwhile, UPND Media Official AMOS CHANDA called for unity among journalists to resolve the debates on self regulation.





Mr. CHANDA said dialogue is one way to address the concerns as self regulation is the only acceptable method to allow the media to operate freely.