SIMUUWE CHALLENGES KALABA TO SUBSTANTIATE CLAIMS, DEFENDS CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS





Lusaka — United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe has challenged Citizens First Party President Harry Kalaba to substantiate allegations of selective application of the law, citing Mr. Kalaba’s own record during his tenure as Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.





Speaking during the Media Introspection programme on Prime TV, Mr. Simuuwe questioned claims made by Mr. Kalaba, referring to allegations that during his time in office, a mining licence was granted to Zambezi Resources, linked to Australian interests, to mine copper in the Lower Zambezi National Park.





Mr. Simuuwe urged Mr. Kalaba to provide evidence supporting his assertions of selective justice, stating that such claims must be backed by facts rather than political rhetoric.





“I would understand if the argument was that the law has not yet taken its course on certain allegations, but blanket claims of selective application of the law must be supported by evidence,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





Turning to constitutional matters, Mr. Simuuwe said the issue of constituency delimitation is not a matter of opinion but a constitutional obligation. He explained that the Constitution mandates the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to review constituency boundaries at intervals not exceeding ten years.





He also supported the inclusion of women, youth, and marginalized groups in governance, stressing that the Constitution is a national document meant to govern the country, not a political tool for the UPND. He urged stakeholders to avoid politicising constitutional reform debates.





Mr. Simuuwe further noted that Article 52 has now been subjected to judicial interpretation, unlike the period before the 2021 general elections. He said courts have since pronounced themselves on the matter, distinguishing the current legal position from earlier cases such as the Isaac Mwanza matter, where the article had not been conclusively tested.





He highlighted other constitutional gaps, including the provision allowing ministers to remain in office after the dissolution of Parliament, which he said requires reform. Mr. Simuuwe also supported the proposal to abolish by-elections, citing their high cost and arguing that resources saved could be redirected to key social sectors.





Additionally, he backed the revised qualifications for the appointment of the Secretary to the Cabinet and the proposal to provide a clear legal definition of a child and an adult. He said a sound legal system must be adaptable to prevailing democratic values and realities.





Mr. Simuuwe emphasized that the constitutional amendment process is consultative, noting that institutions such as the Law Association of Zambia and other stakeholders have been given the opportunity to make submissions before the Parliamentary Select Committee.





He added that Parliament grants immunity to individuals appearing before the Committee, making threats of legal action against Parliament unnecessary.





However, he cautioned that once the Bill reaches the third reading stage, no further amendments would be entertained, as Members of Parliament would only vote for or against the Bill.





Mr. Simuuwe said the proposed amendments address statute-bound matters such as delimitation and the codification of court decisions, and he urged lawmakers and stakeholders to support Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7.





He further warned that failure to address constitutional gaps, particularly those related to Article 52 on candidate resignation or withdrawal, could trigger political instability and a constitutional crisis. He cautioned that such a scenario could even jeopardize the holding of the 2026 general elections, which are themselves constitutionally mandated.



©️ UPND MT