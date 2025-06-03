SIMUUWE CLARIFIES DELIMITATION, DEFENDS CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL AS STATUTORY AND INCLUSIVE



Lusaka – UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe has clarified and defended the proposed Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025, stating that the process is legal, timely, and aimed at enhancing inclusive governance, electoral fairness, and cost-efficiency.





Speaking during the Oxygen of Democracy program on Prime TV, Mr. Simuuwe clarified that the process of constituency delimitation is not an opinion held by the ruling UPND, but a statutory requirement mandated by law. He emphasized that even in the absence of the Bill, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) would still carry out delimitation based on population growth and geographical demands.





“Delimitation is guided by statute. It is not a matter of political choice or opinion. It is a legal responsibility to ensure fair representation as population and settlement patterns change,” Mr. Simuuwe stated.





He also explained that there is no legal obligation for ECZ to make its delimitation recommendations public. He pointed out that a similar report was submitted in 2019 but was never made public, reinforcing that the Commission’s mandate is to recommend to the Executive, which then gazettes a bill for parliamentary debate.





“No law has been broken in ECZ not publishing the current report. The legal framework only requires ECZ to submit recommendations to the Executive,” he said.





On the amendment process itself, Mr. Simuuwe highlighted that altering the Constitution follows a clearly defined legal path. He noted that only the Bill of Rights requires a referendum, a provision altered in 1969 to leave all other amendments under parliamentary jurisdiction.





“The legislative authority lies with Parliament. The Constitution provides for its own amendment, and the process being followed is consistent with Article 79,” he explained.





He further addressed concerns around the addition of parliamentary seats, noting that increased population and geography necessitate more constituencies to ensure effective representation, especially for women, youth, and marginalized groups.





As part of the proposed reforms, Mr. Simuuwe said political parties would be legally required to field a defined number of women, youths, and persons with disabilities in elections. This, he said, goes beyond discretionary presidential appointments and represents a deliberate move to dismantle structural barriers to political participation.





“The current provision for the President to nominate eight MPs does not guarantee inclusion of women or youth. We must embed inclusivity in law to ensure equity, not just depend on presidential goodwill,” he said.





Mr. Simuuwe also outlined key financial and governance reforms contained in the Bill, notably the proposal to allow political parties to replace elected officials who vacate their seats without triggering by-elections—except in the case of independents.





“This change will save the country millions of kwacha which can instead go toward development priorities like education, health, and Constituency Development Fund (CDF),” he said.





He added that additional reforms include a fixed five-year term for all Mayors, Council Chairpersons, and Councillors, with their offices to be vacated 90 days before general elections. Similarly, ministers will also be required to step down 90 days before elections, in order to prevent misuse of public resources during campaigns.





Mr. Simuuwe further emphasized the importance of legal clarity, saying the Bill introduces standard definitions: children as individuals under 18, youth as those aged 18 to 35, and adults as 18 and above. These definitions will streamline policy implementation and improve judicial consistency.





He urged stakeholders to engage with the draft Bill constructively and stressed that Members of Parliament have the mandate to legislate throughout their term, which makes the current timing of the constitutional amendment process both lawful and appropriate.





“This is a critical moment to strengthen Zambia’s democratic framework. Let’s focus on national interest, not partisanship,” Mr. Simuuwe said.



