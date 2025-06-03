SIMUUWE: No By-Elections Clause Will Save Public Resources





By Ruth Chayinda



UPND Media Director MARK SIMUUWE says the proposed clause in the Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to eliminate by-elections within the five-year tenure, will help the country conserve resources.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. SIMUUWE explained that, if enacted, the clause will mean that political parties, rather than individual candidates, are elected to parliamentary and local government seats.





He said the provision would also apply to local government elections, reducing the financial burden associated with frequent by-elections and allowing the government to redirect funds to other key sectors.





Mr. SIMUUWE clarified that under the proposed system, in the event of death or resignation of a sitting member, the seat would not be subjected to a by-election but would instead be filled by another member from the winning party -ZNBC