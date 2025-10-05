PRESS STATEMENT

SIMUUWE REBUKES FR. MPOMBO FOR SPREADING DISUNITY ON PODCAST





Lusaka, October 4, 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed concern over divisive remarks made by Fr. Oscar Mwansa Mpombo, a Catholic priest based in Italy, who recently appeared on a podcast hosted by opposition fugitive Emmanuel Mwamba, where he made statements promoting ethnic hegemony and disunity.





UPND Media Director, Mr. Mark Simuuwe, said it is unfortunate for a man of God, entrusted with preaching peace and unity, to instead align himself with platforms that promote division.





“You cannot be a prince of peace and at the same time a prince of confusion. The Bible is clear: Behold, how good and lovely are the feet of they that bring good news, and equally reminds us in Matthew 5:9, Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall inherit the kingdom of God. Our clergy, especially those serving abroad, must be ambassadors of unity, not division,” Mr. Simuuwe stated.





He stressed that if Fr. Mpombo wished to participate in politics, he was free to return to Zambia and do so openly, rather than issuing detached and misleading commentary from the diaspora.





“It is sad for a priest to reduce himself to an Emmanuel Mwamba stooge, misusing his social media platforms to spread disunity. Hiding behind the pulpit to preach ethnic hegemony is a betrayal of the gospel of the cross and message of love and peace,” he said.





Mr. Simuuwe further questioned whether some clergy have strayed from scripture that emphasizes love, unity, and humility, instead resorting to insults and divisive rhetoric.





“Ironically, some politicians are sounding more Christian in their public discourse than certain members of the clergy. This is worrying for a nation that has declared itself Christian,” he observed.





As Zambia approaches the 2026 general elections, Mr. Simuuwe reiterated the importance of safeguarding peace and unity as core values of the country. He urged the clergy at home and abroad to recommit themselves to building bridges, promoting harmony, and being true messengers of the gospel.





“Peace and unity are non-negotiable. We call on the clergy to live by the very scriptures they preach and to be torchbearers of national cohesion in line with their divine calling,” Mr. Simuuwe said.



Issued by:

UPND Media Team

Office of the Media Director