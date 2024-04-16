Singer Billie Eilish kisses YouTuber Quenlin Blackwell after disclosing that she is bisexual

American singer Billie Eilish leaned to her bisexual side at Coachella last weekend as she was captured on camera kissing YouTuber Quenlin Blackwell.

Billie Eilish, who has been hanging out a lot with Quenlin Blackwell, smooched and even smacked her ass at the event. She was seen grabbing Quenlin’s face and pulling her in for a kiss while enjoying music at the festival.

The singer also danced with Quenlin at one point, grinding up on her and giving her a few good spanks while music was blasting, with both of them onstage.

What also makes this interesting is that Billie just dropped a new song at Coachella, it’s called “Lunch”, and it’s all about her having feelings for a woman.