Nigerian singer and former YBNL princess Temmie Ovwasa has opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered from her stepfather and how her mother aided him by not believing her.

In detailed multiple tweets, Temmie Ovwasa alleged that her stepfather caused her mental instability, which led to people referring to her as a depressed and mad lady.

Temmie Ovwasa also recounted how she told the tale to her mother, who shunned her accusations by believing her stepfather, who related another angle to the story.

This started a cycle in my life, of people calling me mentally unstable, mad, depressed because I was actually, I cut myself for years, in and out of psychosis and you know the best part, Everytime I had an opinion about what her husband did, My mother would say it’s psychosis

No I’m only telling this story because I’m genuinely in a better place and I don’t want your support or pity, a lot of you fuckers are just as guilty,



My mother is a pastor and she believes deep in her heart, she’s a good person, I love her to bits But I don’t trust the woman that birthed me,

She has stayed with her husband even despite the fact that I have not returned home for almost 10years, Oluwa Yemisi, I love you, but your other children will bury you I will not be at your funeral.

After my mother found out she said it was “just anal”, according to his dairy. Meaning that it wasn’t such a big deal since I wasn’t “penetrated”,



I know through and through what a predator looks like, thinks like, I know they never believe they’ve done anything wrong

She asked me why I never confronted him if I wasn’t lying, so I did just that last year, did she believe me? Nooo

Yoruba women can die for man biko



I’ve been in so many situations with people using my mental health as an excuse to hurt me, at my lowest and most psychotic I’ve seen people treat me like shit, which is why i carry myself like God, I have actually been to hell and back.

I’ve always wanted to tell this story but I’ve been waiting for my mother to di because I didn’t want her to bear the shame of it but it’s 2022 angels, and in the spirit of releasing my new project where I talk about some of my experiences, I’ll be sharing this to start off.



In the spirit of exposing my step father as a sexual predator,

I want to state this very clear , I do not believe in the justice system so if you’ve hurt me sexually, watch your backs, I’m not afraid of blood.

The singer further claimed that her mother has been trying to seek her attention after making public her ordeals when she was a child.

However, Temmie Ovwasa has refused to acknowledge her mother’s effort for reconciliation over the past issues.