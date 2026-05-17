SINKAMBA CRITICIZES ECZ OVER REPEATED ELECTION CALENDAR CHANGES



By Raphael Mulenga



Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has expressed concern over the manner in which the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- is handling the electoral process, particularly the continued changes to the electoral calendar ahead of the August general elections.





Mr. Sinkamba says the repeated adjustments to key electoral activities are creating confusion among political stakeholders and raising concerns about the management of the electoral process.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sinkamba notes that the latest decision by the ECZ to shift nomination dates from 18th May to 20th May 2026 reflects inconsistency in the handling of the electoral roadmap, describing the situation as unfortunate.





He says political parties require a clear and stable timetable to adequately prepare for nominations and other election-related activities, adding that the repeated changes in dates and guidelines are making it difficult for parties to effectively organize themselves.





Mr. Sinkamba has further raised concern over suggestions that political alliances participating in the elections could be subjected to fresh nomination requirements, stating that alliances should not be treated as newly formed political parties.





On Friday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced an adjustment in the nomination dates from 18th May to May 20th, 2026.



PHOENIX NEWS