SINKAMBA REJECTS EXPULSION CLAIMS FROM PEOPLE’S PACT



By Elizabeth Kayombo



Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has dismissed claims suggesting that he and his party have been expelled from the people’s Pact.





Speaking in an interview with KBN TV news, Mr Sinkamba added that expulsions in the movement cannot be conducted by non-registered members.





Earlier, Movement for Change and Equality President Kaluba Simuyemba said in his capacity as Pact acting Spokesperson, was announcing Mr Sinkamba’s expulsion for gross misconduct and intolerable behavior within the alliance.





But Mr Sinkamba says there is no such position of acting Spokesperson in the People’s Pact adding that he is the only one with the authority to speak on behalf of the Pact.



He has since accused Mr Simuyemba of being a sponsored masquerader without authority to expel anyone within the movement.





And Mr Sinkamba has further disclosed that it is actually the Green Party and the People’s Pact that have disassociated themsevles from the Socialist Party and the rest in the Pact.





He says he formally communicated to the Socialist Party and the rest of the members this morning that the party and alliance that he founded will no longer be in partnership with them.