SISHUWA PLAYING POLITICS WITH ECZ — STATE HOUSE



…believes Dr Sishuwa is trying to discredit the 2026 elections in advance and invite public distrust, describes his 14-day ultimatum as misplaced ambition





By Nation Reporter



STATE House has trashed Dr Sishuwa’s 14-day ultimatum to President Hakainde Hichilema in which to reconstitute the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), maintaining that in fact its top leadership is a representation of regional diversity and does not violate Article 259 of the Constitution.





Clayson Hamasaka, the State House Chief Communications Specialist, has accused Dr Sishuwa of playing politics with the ECZ because its composition was constitutional and not discriminatory.





Mr Hamasaka said in an interview yesterday that Dr Sishuwa’s demands were factually misplaced ambitions and that there was nothing illegal or unconstitutional about the current composition of the ECZ.





He stated that the UPND while in opposition never complained about the composition of the ECZ under the Patriotic Front (PF) even when it was aware of its regional imbalances in its composition.





“In what capacity can Dr Sishuwa command the President of the Republic to reconstitute the ECZ? He has given the Head of State 14 days to reconstitute ECZ because he claims it is regional, but even if you believe what he is saying, even when we know what he says is nonsensical, isn’t the composition of ECZ not diversity in itself?” Mr Hamasaka said.





Mr Hamasaka said the people Dr Sishuwa was referring to as coming from one region were equally Zambians who were not only qualified but had the right to be in public service without being discriminated against because of their tribe.





“Are the people of Western Province not Zambians? Are the people of Southern Province not Zambians? There is regional diversity, there is gender balance – the ECZ chairperson is a woman. This talk of illegality is nonsense,” he said.





He accused Dr Sishuwa of selective outrage, wondering why he never challenged the composition of the ECZ under the Patriotic Front when the chairperson came from Eastern Province and another commissioner from Northern Province.





“Those were Zambians too. Even these are Zambians,” he said.



Mr Hamasaka said while Dr Sishuwa was free to go to court, his threats would not intimidate State House because President Hichilema had worked hard to preside over an all-inclusive government.





“He can go to the Constitutional Court, he can even go to Geneva if he likes. It is his constitutional right to go to court but he will not derail the President from delivering credible elections,” Mr Hamasaka said.



Source: Daily Nation newspaper, 27 September 2025, page 3.