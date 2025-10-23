Sishuwa Sishuwa aware about a list of opposition, civic leaders earmarked for prison before 2026 elections

Sishuwa aware about a list of opposition, civic leaders earmarked for prison before 2026 elections





He writes:



I am aware that there is a list of opposition and civic leaders who will be jailed before the elections, in addition to those already behind bars or six feet under the ground.

Those set to be imprisoned includes Binwell Mpundu, Brebner Changala, Fred M’membe, Kasonde Mwenda, Dan Pule, Chishimba Kambwili (yes, again!), Brian Mundubile, and Given Katuta. One may naively ask: but what offence have they committed? Well, under this administration, the play book is that one need not commit a genuine crime to be sent to jail; offences and their seriousness seem to be decided by those in power.

There then exists a set of regime-friendly magistrates and High Court judges whose job is to convict critics and political opponents of the incumbent president.

The ultimate objective is to ensure that the incumbent president goes into the election without a formidable opposition. This is, from all points of view, most unfortunate.