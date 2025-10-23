Sishuwa Sishuwa aware about a list of opposition, civic leaders earmarked for prison before 2026 elections

Sishuwa aware about a list of opposition, civic leaders earmarked for prison before 2026 elections
He writes:
I am aware that there is a list of opposition and civic leaders who will be jailed before the elections, in addition to those already behind bars or six feet under the ground.
Those set to be imprisoned includes Binwell Mpundu, Brebner Changala, Fred M’membe, Kasonde Mwenda, Dan Pule, Chishimba Kambwili (yes, again!), Brian Mundubile, and Given Katuta. One may naively ask: but what offence have they committed? Well, under this administration, the play book is that one need not commit a genuine crime to be sent to jail; offences and their seriousness seem to be decided by those in power.
There then exists a set of regime-friendly magistrates and High Court judges whose job is to convict critics and political opponents of the incumbent president.
The ultimate objective is to ensure that the incumbent president goes into the election without a formidable opposition. This is, from all points of view, most unfortunate.
So why not go to the police with this list? The good book says “the wicked flee when no one is chasing”.
Instead you go to social media.
To sensationalise the fake story.
All PF crooks who ate being caged have had their day in court.
He doesn’t even have a list,naimwe.He is only looking at people with ongoing court cases,which even a small school girl can compile
What a shame with this boy, Sishua Sishua. Wasted education by turning himself into a party cadre/Witch doctor. Without any evidence, he can produce a list surely?! One day, he will himself be in prison for committing these offences.
And when you are called to court to defend your accusations you cry foul. Be careful when you make allegations about judges. You won’t get out lightly when you found guilty of bringing the judiciary into disrepute
Dr. Shishuwa is proving to be such a disappointment. Is he suggesting that civic and opposition leaders should not be touched if they commit an offence. The case of Ms. Given Katuta is well known. She spat (yes, spat) on a journalist who pressed criminal charges against her. Her conduct precipitated the legal action just like the rest of the people on Dr. Shishuwa’s list.
Does Dr. Sishuwa seek to create a class of people who are immune to prosecution?
When time came for Given Katuta to explain to the court her version of what happened, she said she spat on the journalist because she had thought that he was a UPND cadre. Now is this what you expect from someone who is innocent? Does Sishuwa know this?
Can someone in their right senses just draw up a list of people to be jailed so it can be seculated on news or other media outlest. This guy is now becoming irrelevant.
Sishwa’s political relevance dwindles each day that passes, these are baseless and unfounded stories. These proof less stories are the same ones which have put Nakachinda in trouble. No one is above the law, be him in opposition or in the ruling party. Imagine someone urinated in the other person’s mouth and you expect such a person to go scot free just because he is in opposition, where can you find such a useless country like that? but I am glad that Zambia is not the one, here we have to observe the rule of law. A story that you cannot prove is treated as a mere speculation and a lie. If all the names on Sishuwa’s list are law breakers, that’s; at one time or another had broken the law, they will surely be arrested, the law will visit them. But if they are law abiding citizens like me, then they are free and have nothing to worry about. Who doesn’t know that flouting immigration laws is an offense? But just because the one who flouted is an opposition leader, the Immigration should just clap for him and do nothing, no ways. What’s the use of having laws that you don’t respect or follow? Then it’s as good as not having them because they serve no purpose.