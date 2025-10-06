Sishuwa Sishuwa condemns Mumbi Phiri’s tribal remarks

By Sishuawa Sishuwa

I strongly condemn and completely reject this abhorrent tribalism and divisive talk of regionalism from Mumbi Phiri.

To develop, Zambia does not need a given region or an individual from a particular ethnic group in State House. The country simply needs competent men and women who are patriots, have a feasible plan, and are committed to restoring the nation’s dignity, regardless of where they come from.



We must remain One Zambia, One nation. If Hichilema is to be removed from office in the 2026 election, it should be because he has failed to govern, not because he is an ethnic Tonga or because he does not hail from Eastern or Bemba-speaking provinces.



