Sishuwa Sishuwa condemns Mumbi Phiri’s tribal remarks

By Sishuawa Sishuwa
I strongly condemn and completely reject this abhorrent tribalism and divisive talk of regionalism from Mumbi Phiri.
To develop, Zambia does not need a given region or an individual from a particular ethnic group in State House. The country simply needs competent men and women who are patriots, have a feasible plan, and are committed to restoring the nation’s dignity, regardless of where they come from.
We must remain One Zambia, One nation. If Hichilema is to be removed from office in the 2026 election, it should be because he has failed to govern, not because he is an ethnic Tonga or because he does not hail from Eastern or Bemba-speaking provinces.
https://x.com/ssishuwa/status/1974807367641350498
Let Sishuwa speak authoritatively on naked Tribalism from is friends and true tribalist, Mumi Phiri. He has been making too much noise and it is time for him to account on the tribalism from his true friends and party leaders. That is the real world not Utopia where Mr Shuwa lives! We expect Sishuwa’s hall mark lengthy and empty analysis on this matter and his short statement he has issued out of shame will not do.
Speak up Sishuwa; we want to hear you!!!