Sishuwa Sishuwa sends ‘Kwenyu Waboza’ viral

Sishuwa sends ‘Kwenyu Waboza’ viral



A new song titled “Kwenyu waboza” has gone viral after historian Sishuwa Sishuwa posted it on his X account over the weekend.





The song is said to have been sang and recorded by a Zambian male artist who goes by the stage name of “The Invisible Hand”. The artist declined to share their real name.





“I prefer being known by my stage name, The Invisible Hand. Let my identity be found in the results of my work, not in my name. Let curious listeners pay attention to the lyrics of the song, not to me, and reflect on the state of our country today,” Daily Revelation has learnt.





And commenting on the song, Dr Sishuwa said the track reminded him about what former president Kenneth Kaunda said about the power of music.



Kenneth Kaunda was right: There are certain sentiments that are too elusive to express except through music; certain things that cannot be said but can be sung! And considering the current restrictions on free speech, the arts offer the best way of expressing ourselves. We are in a space where saying the truth is deadly while lying is considered wisdom and therefore encouraged. They who support wrongdoing or wrongdoers have all the space



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/sishuwa-sends-kwenyu-waboza-viral/