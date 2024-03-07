Sister of one of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa commits suicide

The sister of one of the men accused of killing South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa has committed suicide, drinking rat poison while she was seven months pregnant.

Nqobile Maphisa (27), who is the sister of accused number three, Mthokozisi Maphisa, reportedly took her life on Wednesday morning.

Maphisa was already in custody for a different matter when he was charged with the murder of Meyiwa. It is still unclear how many years he’s serving and for what crime.

In the past, another one of his sisters, Sinqobile Maphisa, claims that he was framed by people who are in the pocket of police officers and insists they are protecting the real killers.

In an interview with Zimoja, Sinqobile, said her sibling’s suicide had nothing to do with the Meyiwa case. She also said her sister had seemed thrilled at the prospect of becoming a mother.

“We don’t have all the details on what made her decide to kill herself and her unborn baby. Nqobile was seven months pregnant, and she seemed happy that she was going to become a mother herself but we know this has nothing to do with our brother or Senzo Meyiwa’s case.”

Sinqobile, who had claimed her brother’s innocence in the past, said she had been receiving threats after her utterances to the media.

“I really don’t have words to explain the pain I am feeling at the moment. The pain hits straight to my heart because I never expected this from her.

“We were very close and we spoke about anything under the sun. What is more disturbing is that I’m currently in hiding after I received threats following interviews with the media on my brother’s wrongful arrest,” she said. Telly Africa