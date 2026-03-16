SIWILA CALLS FOR UNITY AND RECONCILIATION AHEAD OF PF CONVENTION



Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy National Youth Chairperson and aspiring Member of the Central Committee, Benja Siwila, has commended the party leadership for setting a date for the long-awaited PF convention, describing the move as an important step towards restoring stability within the former ruling party.





Mr. Siwila said he appreciated the PF leadership led by Acting President Given Lubinda for announcing the convention date, noting that most of the legal challenges that had previously surrounded the process had now been resolved.





He said as the party prepares for the convention, it was important for the PF to recognize members who remained loyal during the party’s most difficult period.





“At this point, my appeal is that we must recognize those members who remained consistent in supporting and standing with the party, even during its most difficult moments,” he said.





Mr. Siwila, however, emphasized the need for unity and reconciliation within the party, saying the PF must demonstrate tolerance and openness towards members who may have stepped away but were now willing to return.





“Unity of purpose is extremely important at this stage. Tolerance, and above all love, are the values that will help rebuild and restore the strength of the Patriotic Front,” he said.





He further appealed to party leaders overseeing the convention process to allow returning members to rejoin the party structures.





“It is time to put aside differences and embrace those who are willing to return. Doing so will demonstrate true leadership,” Mr. Siwila said.





Mr. Siwila also called on Zambians to continue supporting the PF, saying the party was now reorganizing itself following recent developments.





“The moment has come for the Patriotic Front to shine again. Light has come, and we must show the people of Zambia that we have always meant well and that we can overcome any challenges that come our way,” he said.





He added that rebuilding the PF would also require cooperation with other opposition political parties that share similar ideologies.





Mr. Siwila further said the party must move forward in a manner that honours the legacy of its late leaders, former Presidents Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Michael Sata.