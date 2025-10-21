LOOTING; SIX ARRESTED IN K4.6 MILLION KAPIRI MPOSHI COUNCIL THEFT SCANDAL





Police in Kapiri Mposhi have arrested four accountants and two businessmen in connection with the theft of K4,665,802.00 from the Kapiri Mposhi Town Council, a crime that took place between September 2024 and February 24, 2025.





In a statement, Charity Munganga, Police Commissioner for Central Province, confirmed the arrests and identified the suspects as Demetrius Mofya (31) Accountant Kapiri Mposhi Town Council. Mathews Banda (31) Accountant, Kapiri Mposhi Town Council. Patricia Katongo (40) Accountant, Kapiri Mposhi Town Council. Patson Chirwa (52) Assistant Accountant, Ministry of Agriculture, Kapiri Mposhi. Boniface Chisenga Businessman and Noah Mafunda Businessman.





According to police investigations, the suspects allegedly transferred large sums of money from the Council’s account into four company accounts linked to the two businessmen. In return, the businessmen reportedly received a 10% commission before handing back the rest of the funds to the accountants.





The fraudulent transactions were disguised as payments for stationery, computers, and building materials, but authorities confirmed that no such supplies were ever delivered to the Council.





“Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and everyone found wanting will be dealt with according to the law,” Commissioner Munganga stated.





Police have not ruled out further arrests as they continue to probe the financial scandal.



SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe NEWS