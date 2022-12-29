SIX CUTE AND CLEAN SEX WORKERS FROM SENANGA DISTRICT SHAKE LUKULU TOWN

The Arrival Of Six Beautiful Women From Senanga District Into Lukulu District Has Become The Topic Of The Day In The Locality.

Six Irresistible Vanilla Chocolate Looking Ladies Who Claim To Be From Senanga Have Become A Source Of Happiness And Real Satisfaction To Men In The Land Of Plenty, Claims Their Clients.

Four Days After Their Arrival, Three Locally Based Sex Workers, Last Night Around 21:00 Hours Confronted The Senanga Slay Queens To Warn Them Against Attracting More Customers.

The Said Unexprienced Local Sex Workers Complained That Their Usual Clients Were Busy Going After Senanga Women For Bed 🛏️ Services As The New Arrivals Are Said To Be Giving Latest Styles.

This Confrontation Almost Resulted Into A Fight But A Security Guard Managed To Chase Away The Locals While Saying ‘Amuzwe Mina Bya Masila, Byebisazibi Kutapa’ (get out dirty sluts).

An Interview With 12 Men Who Were Queuing To Taste Senanga Flavours Reviewed That They Prefer The New Babes In Town Because They Are Clean, Cute And Cheap As They Charge K30 Per Round Compared To Those From Lukulu Who Charge K90.

They Further Added That For The Locals, You Have To Buy Beer For Them And Struggle In Delivering Your Manifesto Of Which Is Not The Case With The New Comers.

Bye Binani Malaho Angana, Hape Byaziba Kutina, Mane Wakona Kulibala Madam Kwa Ndu, (these have big nice backdrops, they know how to dress and you can forget your wife at home) They Added.

The Prepared Males Who Were Seen Sharing Four Power Drinks 🍷(libido boosters) Further Added That They Have Never Seen Such Clean Light Skinned Sex Workers Hence The Scramble.

And Talking To One Senanga Hot Looking Pleasure Giver Who Never Wanted To Be Known Explained That One Of Them Discovered That Lukulu Has A Lot Of Potential Clients Who Lacked Women Who Are Business Minded.

She Further Stated That She Informed Others Who Last Week Arrived In Lukulu And Are Charging K30 As The Lowest Fee And This In Turn Is Making More Men Wanting To Swim In The New Sweet Chocolate Pots.

She Has Since Appealed To Local Sex Workers Not To Feel Intimidated But Up Their Game.

This Seems To Be The Introduction Of Commercial Sex Workers In Lukulu’s Central Business District As The Six Are Lodging In The Area While The Locals Use Yamwa Limango Style.

Lukulu fm