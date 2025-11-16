Six guys share info on WhatsApp video call after finding out they were sharing the same girlfriend

A guy got the surprise of his life after he received a group video call from his girlfriend’s other boyfriends.

In a video which has since gone viral, six (6) guys had a group call on WhatsApp after they found out they have been dating the same girl.

The guys discussed and revealed to each other how they have each contributed to the life of their shared girlfriend.

One stated that he changed the girls phone from iPhone 13 Pro Max to iPhone 14 Pro which she lied to the rest that her sister got for her. The iPhone 13 Pro Max was bought by another guy on the call.

Another also chipped in that she bought the girl two set of white wigs. One boyfriend added that she told him she was paying in bits so he gave her the money to clear the cost.

Social media have found a way to turn the conversation into a humorous one. People are calling the girl a democratic girlfriend, saying “she is of the people, by the people and for the people.”