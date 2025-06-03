Six-Lane Upgrade for Great East Road



By Martha Kanene

Government has released 1.3 billion Kwacha for the construction, rehabilitation and upgrading of 43 Kilometres of roads in Lusaka.

Local Government Permanent Secretary, NICHOLAS PHIRI has confirmed the disbursement of the money for the works, which are expected to start this month.



Among the roads to be worked on include the Great East, Ben Bella, Los Angeles Boulevard, Independence Avenue and Garden compound road.



Mr. PHIRI said the Great East Road will be expanded to SIX lanes from the Munali traffic circle to the Airport traffic circle at an estimated cost of 800 Million Kwacha.

Credit: ZNBC