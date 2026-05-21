



Six presidential candidates have successfully filed their nominations for the August 13, 2026 General Elections.

The six are :

Movement for Economic Emancipation candidate Given Mwenya Chansa and his running mate Harrison Chewe;



Citizens First president Harry Kalaba and his running mate Moses Mawere;





Socialist Party president Fred M’membe and his running mate Dolika Banda;

Leadership Movement president Dr. Richard Silumbe and his running mate Kamweneshe Kaela;

National Restoration Party for Unity and Prosperity candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu;





and Zambia Wake Up Party president Howard Kunda with his running mate Chipo Miyoba.





ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga says the six candidates and their running mates had been validly nominated.



The nomination process is ongoing until Friday, May 22, 2026.