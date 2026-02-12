BREAKING: Six Republican reps bravely stab Trump in the back by voting with Democrats to pass a resolution blocking his destructive Canada tariffs.





Donald Trump just got handed a stinging, very public rebuke — and it came from his own party.





In a 219–211 vote, the House passed a resolution to cancel Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canada, with six Republicans breaking ranks to join Democrats. The measure, led by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), formally rejects Trump’s use of a so-called “national emergency” to justify slapping punitive levies on one of America’s closest allies.





And Trump is furious.



As the vote unfolded, he took to Truth Social to threaten any Republican who dared oppose him: “Any Republican… that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!”





It didn’t work.



Reps. Don Bacon, Thomas Massie, Kevin Kiley, Jeff Hurd, Dan Newhouse, and Brian Fitzpatrick refused to cave. They joined nearly every Democrat in delivering a rare blow to Trump’s signature trade policy — and to Speaker Mike Johnson, who had spent a year manipulating House rules to shield Republicans from having to vote on the issue.





But this week, the dam broke.



For months, Trump has claimed his tariffs were necessary to combat drugs and border chaos. Yet less than 0.1% of fentanyl entering the U.S. comes from Canada. Meanwhile, businesses and farmers in red and blue districts alike have warned the tariffs are driving up prices and threatening jobs.





“There is not a national emergency,” Meeks declared on the House floor. He called Trump’s tariff strategy not a plan, but an “impulse.”





The vote is largely symbolic — Trump will almost certainly veto it — but the politics are real. Republicans in swing districts were forced to go on record backing tariffs many of their constituents fear could hurt them economically.





Even the Supreme Court is now weighing whether Trump overstepped his authority by using emergency powers to impose tariffs unilaterally.





For decades, Republicans championed free trade. Under Trump, they’ve largely fallen in line. But Wednesday proved something important: cracks are forming.





Trump threatened primaries. He demanded loyalty. Six Republicans chose their voters instead.



And for once, the bully didn’t win.



