SIXTEEN CANDIDATES EYE CHAWAMA PARLEY SEAT



The filing of nominations for the Chawama Parliamentary by-election is currently underway.





A total of sixteen candidates have expressed interest in contesting the by-election.





Independent candidate GEORGE MWENYA was the first to file his nomination.



Speaking to journalists shortly after filing, Mr. MWENYA said he intends to complete a number of development projects currently underway in Chawama.





Among the political parties that have indicated their intention to contest the by-election are the ruling UPND, FDD and NDC, among others.





Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- Commissioner Major General VINCENT MUKANDA (Retired) described the atmosphere at the nomination centre as calm and peaceful.





General MUKANDA said the Commission will attend to all candidates who are within the nomination centre premises before 15:00 hours, which is the official closing time.





The Chawama Parliamentary seat was declared vacant following the prolonged absence of former Member of Parliament TASILA LUNGU.



ZNBC