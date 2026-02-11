Skip your rural post and lose job immediately, Syakalima warns teachers



EDUCATION minister Douglas Syakalima has warned that teachers who abandon their assigned rural postings risk losing their jobs.





Syakalima said government had intensified efforts to curb absenteeism in underserved areas and firing is one of them.





He emphasised that teachers are expected to honour every posting they accept, including placements in remote or rural regions.





“If you have been posted to a rural set up and you abandon it, you have fired yourself because when you apply, you are saying you will work anywhere in the country,” he said.





The Minister acknowledged that there may be exceptional circumstances such as serious health issues, but stressed that the ministry is now verifying the authenticity of medical certificates submitted by teachers seeking exemptions.





“A professional teacher works wherever they are assigned. Even in cases of health concerns, we check whether the medical report is genuine. If you abandon your post, you have effectively fired yourself, and we will replace you,” he added.





The warning came during questions for oral answers in parliament yesterday, where Syakalima was responding to Chama South MP Davies Mung’andu, who expressed concern over the growing number of teachers abandoning rural posts and asked what measures government is putting in place to ensure pupils’ education is not disrupted.





Syakalima also addressed concerns about favoritism and nepotism in hiring, warning that personal connections will not secure employment in the education sector.





“And colleagues, don’t come to my office asking for favours. If you say ‘this is my niece,’ know that your niece will not get a job,” he said.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba February 11, 2026