SKY Girls Zambia Cuts Ties with Mwaka Halwiindi Over Explicit Video Scandal.

SKY Girls Zambia has officially ended its partnership with model and social media influencer Mwaka Halwiindi following the circulation of explicit videos allegedly involving her. The videos, which surfaced late last week, quickly went viral across various social media platforms, prompting concern from parents, youth advocates, and the general public.





In a statement released on Monday, the youth-focused organization described the content as “deeply inappropriate” and inconsistent with the values it upholds. SKY Girls, which promotes self-respect, authenticity, and responsible decision-making among teenage girls, said it had no choice but to sever ties with Mwaka to protect its mission and credibility.





“We are aware of the circulation of explicit videos involving a social media influencer who has worked with our community. These videos do not reflect the principles or direction of SKY Girls Zed. Against this background, we have ended our involvement with her,” the statement read in part.





The organization further acknowledged the concerns raised by parents and guardians in the wake of the scandal. It emphasized that the well-being of girls remains its top priority and thanked the public for trusting it with such a delicate responsibility.





“Your daughters’ well-being is your top priority, and it is ours too,” the statement added, underlining the importance of trust and accountability in community relationships.





Despite the fallout, SKY Girls Zambia urged the public to refrain from cyberbullying or publicly shaming the influencer. The organization called for empathy and constructive conversation around the issue, noting the psychological toll such public scandals can take—especially on young people.





Mwaka Halwiindi, who previously worked with SKY Girls on various youth empowerment projects, has denied releasing the video herself. She has since reported the matter to police and claims the footage was leaked without her consent, raising serious concerns about digital privacy violations and possible cybercrime.





The controversy has since sparked nationwide debate on the responsibilities of public figures, the double standards placed on women in the public eye, and the need for better digital safety education. While some have applauded SKY Girls for its swift and decisive action, others argue that Mwaka is a victim who deserves support, not judgment.





As investigations continue, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the consequences of digital exposure and the fragile nature of public trust. SKY Girls’ decision reinforces its commitment to its values, but also underscores the complexity of navigating modern youth culture in an era where private moments can become public within seconds.



