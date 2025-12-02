SLAY QUEENS MAKING LIFE DIFFICULT FOR YANGO DRIVERS, SAYS ASSOCIATION.



Kopala Online Taxi Association Chairperson, Moses Mwanga, has revealed that yango drivers are facing challenges especially when they are booked by what he termed as slay queens.





Speaking during the YAR FM social chatter program this morning, Mr. Mwanga, explained that most times the said slay queens would book a yango and then when it is time to pay, they start forcing the driver to touch them or report the matter to relevant authorities with intentions of accusing the driver of wanting to rape them.





Mr. Mwanga, said due to the threatened accusations, most drivers end up not getting their money, a situation he said needs serious attention from relevant authorities.





And Mr. Mwanga, said apart for the challenges of low pricing, and accusations from slay queens, most yango drivers are risking their lives especially when they are booked in the night.





Mr. Mwanga, said in as much as the risks are there, drivers tend to risk their lives so that they can earn a little money and fend for their families.





He added that, as an association they are doing everything possible by engaging the government in the best way, online drives can be helped.





He further said there is need for the government through the Ministry of Transport and Logistics to look into the matter and ensure that online transport business is registered with the government.



Caution: Image from file for illustration purposes.



By Ennie Kishiki Mutepuka

Yar FM