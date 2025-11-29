Small-scale Miners in Chingola Apologise for  Stoning and Chasing President Hakainde Hichilema

Small-scale Miners in Chingola Apologise for Boeing, Stoning and Chasing President Hakainde Hichilema



Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe Wrote:





 Earlier today , joined by Copperbelt Province Minister Hon Elisha Matambo MP , Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Hon. Chipoka Mulenga MP , UPND Party officials, and various stakeholders as we received our Small-Scale Miners (Jerabos) who marched in support and solidarity with His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema . This follows the unfortunate incident at Chiwempala Market during the Head of State’s recent visit.





In line with the Presidential directives to curb illegal and unsafe mining especially after the tragic Senseli pit accident of November 2023 that claimed more than 40 precious lives we reaffirmed President Hakainde Hichilema’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that mining in Zambia is conducted in a formalized, safe, and environmentally sound manner. The security of mining sites remains a top priority as we work to guarantee real and sustainable beneficiation of our natural resources.





We are pleased to announce that a total of $4 million has been secured under the guidance of President HH to support the Small-Scale Miners as we find a safe and secure site for them to conduct formalized mining operations.





During our engagement, we emphasized the importance of dialogue as the rightful avenue for airing grievances. We strongly cautioned our youths never again to resort to acts such as throwing stones at the President or any national leader. Respect, order, and peaceful engagement are the pillars on which our nation must continue to stand.





Together, we move forward towards safer mining, unity, and development for all.



#Chingola #smallscale #mining #Zambia #artisanmade #formal #safetyfirst



Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe MP

Chililabombwe Constituency,

Minister Of Mines And Minerals Development.

Copperbelt Minister Hon. Elisha Matambo writes…



Beloved Citizens,



SMALL – SCALE MINERS GIVES THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SOLIDARITY, IN CHINGOLA DISTRICT





Today, with Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Hon Paul kabuswe and Minister of Commerce and Trades Hon Chipoka who is also area member of Parliament for Chingola central, we recieved a solidarity from Small Scale Miners (Jerabos) in support of the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema in Chingola District.





Contrary to the assumptions that we have denied our small-scale miners chance to benefit from the illegality, we were actually walking the talk of our vision leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, of legal mining, safe mining and formal mining.





We stressed that we have been losing the lives of our youths every day in the Sensele pit. We all remember that on 30th November 2023, we lost close to 40 of our youths at the same pit, and thereafter, we kept on losing lives almost every day. Which parent will allow a situation where his children will die every day in the name of mining? If this is called ukuchinga abaiche, let it be so. The same people who are accusing us today are the ones who were calling us names when our children were dying every day in the pit. We have never abandoned our youths in chingola. Instead we went ahead and negotiated under the guidance of our republican President for USD 4 million to assist our youths as we continue negotiating for a safe place where they will be operating from.





We appreciate the solidarity match in support of our beloved president that the Jerabos had today. Nevertheless, we reminded them of the gravity of the case, which was committed when the president visited chingola. We assured them that the law would deal with all those who were involved in that very unfortunate incident. We reminded them how good-hearted our president is . We told them that had it been other President’s, a lot of people would have died that day. We appreciate that they have pledged to support the president all the way and also bring peace and harmony to chingola.





We will give our small-scale miners a benefit of doubt but remain steady fast when it comes to maintaining law and order in our province. It has not been easy to run Coppperbelt, but the grace of God and support from the great people of Copperbelt Province has been sufficient to reach where we are today.





We will not be obstructed by those who have decided to accuse and fight us. We will remain focused and work for the people to achieve the vision of our great leader, President Hakainde Hichilema. To the great people of Copperbelt, we thank you for your unwavering support to us and our beloved president. We don’t take it for granted.May God bless our Republican President, may God bless our province.



Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister