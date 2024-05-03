Smart toilets in China test people’s urine to know how healthy they are

Futuristic urinals have been introduced in major Chinese cities like Beijing and Shanghai, offering automated health monitoring through urine analysis.

These smart toilets, as reported by the New York Post, can quickly and accurately test urine on-site for approximately $2.76 (₹230), providing a convenient way for people to manage their health while using public restrooms.

Shanghai-based documentary filmmaker Christian Petersen-Clausen shared a picture of one of these urinals and described his experience in a series of tweets.

He wrote, ”Recently Health Checking Urinals have begun popping up in Men’s restrooms all over Shanghai. A private company is offering the urine analysis for RMB 20. Naturally, I tried that out.”

‘The whole process is about as easy as one might think. I paid my fee via WeChat and before I even made it down the escalator had my results,” he further wrote as he shared pictures of a man using the toilet and getting his results.

His results, which said he lacked calcium, were “otherwise unremarkable”, he said.

A few days later, he encountered another one of these urinals and conducted another test. “Seems like I’ve been consuming enough milk by now,” he wrote, indicating that the tests were quite thorough. He informed users that his calcium levels had improved.

”The company seems to be installing them all over China and given how important early detection of health issues is I think this is quite good. I don’t think this shall replace a visit to your doctor but it might very well prompt one. A cardiologist told me that thanks to Apple Watches he now saw more people before they had heart attacks. That’s kind of what I am hoping for here,” he added.