Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of Swansea City football team

Legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has officially become co-owner of Championship football club Swansea City.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper, 53, who had hinted at an investment while helping to promote the club’s shirt launch at the weekend, has now joined Croatian footballing great Luka Modric in buying into the Swans.

Snoop said: “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

“I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS.”

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, unveiled Swansea’s new kit last weekend.

The Swans said in a statement: “Swansea City is delighted to announce global rap superstar and multi-platinum selling artist Snoop Dogg has become the club’s latest high-profile co-owner and investor.

“The 53-year-old, who caused a social media sensation when he helped launch our 2025-26 home shirt on Saturday, comes on board a few months after Croatian football great Luka Modric became part of Swansea City.

“Snoop is renowned as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, and has sold 35 million albums worldwide across a performing and recording career spanning more than 30 years…

“He has also always had a deep love of sport, and football in particular. At one point he was a brand ambassador for the FIFA video game series, and has been pictured wearing a variety of team jerseys over the years.

“Swansea’s home kit may be the latest in that sequence, but Snoop’s ties to the club will run deeper than the donning of the famous white shirt as he formally becomes a member of club ownership.

“And it is hoped his global profile and love of football can play an important part in helping us spread the Swansea City name as far and wide as possible in order to boost our commercial performance to further support our aspirations as a club.”