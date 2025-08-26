Snoop Dogg slams LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ films

Snoop Dogg has sparked mixed reactions after he made controversial comments about LGBTQ+ representation in films during a recent podcast interview.

“What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere,” the rapper, 53, said on the Aug. 20 episode of Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s “It’s Giving” podcast.

Snoop explained that he took his grandson to see the 2022 Disney animated film “Lightyear” and was surprised that one of the characters has two moms.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’” he recalled.

“‘Oh sht, I didn’t come in for this sht,” Snoop remembered thinking. “I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”‘

Snoop said that his grandson, who was confused by the same-s£x couple, asked him, “They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?”

“So it’s like, f**k me, I’m like, scared to go to the movies,” Snoop told Fontenot. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of sh-t that I don’t have an answer for.”

“It threw me for a loop,” Snoop, whose birth name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., added. “I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.’”

Snoop’s comments sparked backlash in the interview’s YouTube comments.

“You’re telling me that as a 50+ year old man, you still don’t know how to talk to a kid about same s£x parents? Why is that such a difficult concept to grasp?” one person wrote.

“What a terrible take on the lesbian couple. It’s 2025 & y’all still being homophobic?” another critic added.

“How to explain where two women got a child? — ADOPTION,” a third person stated.

“Imagine being Snoop Dogg, the face of weed and murder rap, but scared of representation in a kids movie,” someone on X tweeted.

“Whats ever happened to ‘sometimes boy likes boy and girl likes girl and that’s okay’ and calling it a day,” another critic wrote.