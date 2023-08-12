So, HH Was Upset, But He Is Right To Be Upset Over The Pricing Of KKIA Because He Is The One Feeling The Heat Over These Loans- Dr Nevers Mumba

SO, HH WAS UPSET, BUT HE IS RIGHT TO BE UPSET OVER THE PRICING OF KKIA BECAUSE HE IS THE ONE FEELING THE HEAT OVER THESE LOANS.

By Dr Nevers Mumba

I have taken note of the comments on social media regarding KKIA, particularly on my two posts around the subject.

I would like to comment to the many who expressed the view that the President has no right to condemn the Airport and call it a “sausage” because he uses the Airport and has been enjoying that usage, and some have gone on further to say “let him build his own airport.”

My short comment is that the President is an Accountant and Econimist, He understands the concept of a “GOING CONCERN” which Zambia as a nation is. Although the deal for KKIA was entered into by the PF Government, it was structured in such a way that it was build using Loans which would only be paid for by a subsequent government.

Many people do not understand that it is not the PF that paid for that Airport. Most likely, it is the UPND government that are going to have to pay for the two loans that were used to construct the Airport at an exorbitant cost of almost 400 million Dollars, instead of 150 million Dollars.

In other words, Yes the sausage is nice, and, Yes it is fresh, but it was it really worth buying at that price? In your own homes, can you tolerate a situation where you keep paying for 2Kg Sausage for the next 3 months simply because the person tasked to buy the sausage actually got it on credit from the grocery store were they agreed to pay for it at K200 per Kg, way beyond the normal price of about K70 per Kg? How would you behave if it were your house and you now have to choose between paying for school supplies and the sausage, and you can’t because the owners of the sausage want their money?

Remember that this government is in a hurry to deal with the issues of National Debt, in order to allow them to finally move to more pertinent issues like the cost of living, and particularly the prices of Milie Meal, Fuel and the exchange Rate.

As long as we keep paying for these expensive “Sausages”, it will take us a very long time to get down to the things that the masses want the government to deal with such as reducing the price of Milie Meal and other essentials.

#BambiMunani

#BambiNiLoan