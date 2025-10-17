SO MONDE IS MATURE THAN MUNDUBILE & LUBINDA?



Events in the past few weeks have shown that despite Greyford Monde being way younger in the PF Presidential race, he possesses more maturity and wisdom.





When Sean Tembo led a group of Tonse Alliance members to convene at his house, Given Lubinda sent thugs to disrupt the meeting.



When Given Lubinda himself went to have a radio interview at Radio Phoenix, Brian Mundubile sent thugs to disrupt him





Clearly, the main problem in PF is Given Lubinda and Brian Mundubile camps.



Brian Mundubile has chauvinistic supporters who believe only him can lead their party, and consequently lead Tonse Alliance. Equally, Given Lubinda thinks the same.





And talking numbers, if the PF goes to the convention, Greyford Monde will be a tough contender based on the numbers. He has Southern, Western and Northwestern as well as Central Province. While the rest of the contenders will be sharing Eastern, Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, Copperbelt and Lusaka since all of them are Bembas.





The competition in Southern, Western and Northwestern will be between Given Lubinda and Greyford Monde. But clearly, Monde has more influence than Given Lubinda in those areas.





There is no other PF Presidential aspirant who can equally convincingly beat Greyford Monde in those areas, especially that he doesn’t have penguin hands. Greyford Monde is young but he shares money. Akufumafye akale, ba Monde ka Samfing balapela. He doesnt look at the face.

Nombafye isho midala shimbi shilya sheka nama cadres babo and expect everyone to support them. Those old madalas akaso nobupuba pamulu. If they have akaso now in opposition what more when you make them President?



Anyways, what can I say?



James Phiri, Kwamutonyo