So where did our respected Catholic Bishops get the fake information that Bill 7  was back in parliament?

CATHOLIC BISHOPS REJECT CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL NO. 7 OF 2025, CALLS FOR INCLUSIVE PROCESS





The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has reaffirmed its principled disapproval of the revised Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, warning that the current draft fails to uphold the foundational values of participatory democracy, transparency, and constitutional integrity.





In a statement issued today, the bishops stressed the need for a genuinely inclusive and consultative process that respects the voices of all stakeholders, including citizens, civil society, faith-based institutions, traditional leaders, and legal experts.



“We strongly urge that the ongoing judicial appointments process be reconsidered. The process must at all times and stages meet the standards of transparency, merit, and public accountability that our democracy demands,” the bishops said.





The ZCCB further exhorted Zambians to remain united under the banner of One Zambia, One Nation to ensure the steady growth of the country’s young democracy for the benefit of future generations.





The statement was signed at Kapingila House in Lusaka on October 1, 2025, by ZCCB President and Archbishop of Kasama, Most Rev. Ignatius Chama; ZCCB Vice President and Bishop of Solwezi, Rt. Rev. Charles Kasonde; Archbishop of Lusaka, Most Rev. Dr. Alick Banda; and Archbishop of Ndola, Most Rev. Dr. Benjamin Phiri.