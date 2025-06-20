SOBER UP, UPND! – ZUPED BLASTS RULING PARTY OVER UN REPORT ATTACK

………Accuses Government of Intolerance, Selective Justice, and Global Embarrassment.



In a fiery reaction to the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s dismissal of a recent United Nations human rights report, the Zambians for Unity, Peace and Development (ZUPED) has called for a “sober reflection” by the ruling party, warning against arrogance and international antagonism.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, ZUPED President Ronnie Jere took direct aim at UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe, who had earlier dismissed the UN report as “lopsided, legally misdirected, and a misrepresentation of Zambia’s sovereignty.” Simuuwe also reportedly described the UN authors of the report as “drunk,” a statement that has since drawn sharp condemnation from various quarters.





“That is not the language of a government that claims to uphold democracy and rule of law,” Jere stated.

“Attacking an institution as global and respected as the United Nations is not only reckless it’s a dangerous diplomatic misstep.”





According to ZUPED, the report authored by a UN Special Rapporteur who had visited Zambia recently contains critical reflections gathered from communities, opposition parties, civil society, and other stakeholders. It alleges increasing incidents of human rights violations, political suppression, and use of state institutions for retribution.





“The UPND cannot pretend these issues don’t exist. The UN didn’t manufacture these concerns they were gathered on Zambian soil, from Zambian voices,” Jere emphasized.





ZUPED questioned why the ruling party has allowed itself to fall into the same traps it once condemned under the previous administration, pointing out selective justice, opposition gagging, and the weaponization of cyber laws as alarming signs of regression.





“You can’t claim to be a democratic government when your opponents can’t hold public rallies, yet your leaders tour the country freely, draped in political attire and slogans,” Jere said.





He further described UPND’s reaction as “panicked and disrespectful,” accusing the party of using combative language instead of offering a reasoned response to international concerns. He warned that such behavior not only tarnishes Zambia’s global image but also risks isolating the country diplomatically.





Jere reminded the government that international reports are tools for self-assessment and correction not opportunities for political warfare or nationalistic defiance.





“The UPND must remember that it was this same United Nations that once praised Zambia as a beacon of peace. Why should their reports now be labeled ‘drunken’ just because the truth hurts?”





On the controversial Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, Jere echoed calls from media bodies and civic groups urging government to revise or repeal the legislation, describing it as a “muzzle on freedom of expression and press independence.”



He described as “embarrassing and paranoid” UPND’s suggestion that the UN was attempting to blackmail Zambia with the report.





“The UN has no political interest in Zambia. Their report simply holds up a mirror. If the reflection is ugly, don’t break the mirror clean your face,” Jere said.



Concluding his remarks, the ZUPED President called on President Hakainde Hichilema and his government to revisit their founding principles of transparency, unity, and accountability.





“The people of Zambia didn’t vote for defensiveness. They voted for dignity, for justice, and for a voice. It’s time the UPND sobered up and remembered why they were chosen in the first place.”





As tensions escalate between government rhetoric and international institutions, observers now wait to see if the UPND will change its tone or dig deeper into isolation.



©️ KUMWESU