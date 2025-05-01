SOCCER FAN THREATENS TO BLOCK FAZ AGM



Football enthusiast Martin Akende has threatened to halt the May 9, 2025, Elective Annual General Meeting if resolved matters regarding who should chair the AGM are revisited.



Akende insists that FIFA has already provided clear guidance on this issue through its March 13 letter to FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga, outlining the procedures for regional conferences and the AGM.



In his view, football stakeholders consider this matter settled, and reviving it would derail the progress made so far.



Akende’s statement comes in response to remarks attributed to Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu, suggesting that the government doesn’t care who chairs the FAZ Elective AGM, as long as it’s not those whose mandate has expired.



He wrote;



STILL HERE AGAIN?



In light of the Minister of Sports, Elvis Nkandu’s, statements insisting that the government doesn’t care who chairs the FAZ AGM on May 9, 2025, as long as it’s not those whose mandate expired on February 28, 2025, we are left questioning the relevance of FIFA’s previous ruling.



On one hand we welcome FIFA guidance on the other hand we don’t care who chairs the meeting as long as it’s not those whose mandate expired in February.



This matter was settled by FIFA when it decreed that all Provincial FAZ Elections would be chaired by their respective Provincial chairpersons and that the FAZ elective AGM would be chaired by FAZ President Andrew Kamanga and his executive, as per the FAZ constitution.



On March 13, 2025 I wrote an article about this whole debate, FIFA guided, no transition committee, No NSCZ election committee… provincial elections commence this Saturday chaired by their respective provincial chairpersons.

• FIFA has guided the “FAZ Annual General Meeting must be chaired by the President of FAZ, Mr Andrew Kamanga.”

• Further, FIFA guided that, “For the avoidance of doubt, all Elective Regional General Meetings, scheduled between 15 and 27 March 2025, must be chaired by their respective Regional Chairpersons.”

• Additionally, FIFA has said “FAZ Executive Committee must continue to fulfill its statutory roles and obligations without any interference from any third parties.”



We thought we have made progress about this but we are still here. Should this continue, I will be left with no option to instruct my lawyers to halt the meeting.



Muvi TV