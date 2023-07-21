SOCCER MAD ZAMBIA TO OPEN BARS AND SOCIAL PLACES AT 07:00HRS DURING WOMEN WORLD CUP – NKOMBO

July 21st, 2023

LUSAKA – Government has revised trading hours for social places such as bars and other outlets from 10:00hrs to 07:00hrs in the morning during the duration of the Women FIFA World Cup tournament

Acting Youth, Sports and Arts Minister Gary Nkombo says this will allow for maximum cheering and support for the Copper Queens who will take on Japan Women’s football team tomorrow at 09:30hrs

Mr Nkombo who is also Local Government and Rural Development Minister has since called on Zambians to cheer up the women’s senior team.

The Copper queens are taking Japan tomorrow morning at 09:30hr at FMG stadium in Hamilton New Zealand.

(C) THE FALCON