SOCIAL ANTHROPOLOGIST SAYS ECL’S DEATH COULD RESHAPE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS AND TIP POLITICAL SCALES





By Michael Kaluba



Social anthropologist Dr. James Musonda says the passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is expected to shape the political atmosphere ahead of the 2026 general elections and could potentially lead to a sympathy vote.





Dr. Musonda notes that the opposition Patriotic Front-PF has already begun to publicly link the UPND to Mr. Lungu’s deteriorating health and eventual passing, a move that could galvanize sympathy and boost opposition momentum for the party that has been on the back foot since its loss in 2021.





He also believes that the coming days during the funeral, may see injunctions and counter-injunctions as both sides jostle for control of the narrative with the PF holding the funeral at the party’s secretariat in Lusaka while the state funeral is at Belvedere lodge also in Lusaka.





Dr. Musonda further says the UPND may find itself in a lose-lose situation arguing that their participation in the funeral could be seen as hypocrisy by PF supporters, while abstention could reinforce accusations of insensitivity and political vindictiveness.





The social anthropologist also contends that the UPND may consider measures to limit the funeral’s scale, especially if it takes on the character of a political rally, something the government has routinely denied the opposition in recent years and that while Mr. Lungu will ultimately be laid to rest, the process will leave a lasting influence on Zambia’s political discourse, possibly shaping the next election.





He has however called for compassion, love, forgiveness and empathy amidst the growing tension, saying Zambia’s strength lies in its unity, especially in times of loss while emphasizing that as arrangements unfold and legal arguments develop, Mr. Lungu’s death is a mirror reflecting Zambia’s fragile political landscape.



PHOENIX NEWS