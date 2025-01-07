SOCIAL MEDIA ALMOST CRASHED NORA HAUPTLE  DEAL – KAMANGA

Newly appointed Copper Queens Coach Nora Hauptle deal almost crashed by social media – FAZ

By Roland Kalangu

The Football Association of Zambia-FAZ- has welcomed new Zambia Women National Team coach Nora Hauptle who takes over from Bruce Mwape.



In a Statement on the ‘President’s Corner’ post on the FAZ Facebook page monitored by Astro Tv Sport today, FAZ says it took a while to get Nora to sign up for the Copper Queens with the deal almost crashed in its infancy by the perils of social media.

And FAZ says Bruce Mwape will be sent to Morocco for the CAF Pro License as the association continue to build capacity.

“We sign off by welcoming the new Zambia Women National Team coach Nora Hauptle who takes over from Bruce Mwape.

It took a while to get her to sign up for the Copper Queens with the deal almost crashed in its infancy by the perils of social media. We are happy that all the parties involved conducted themselves with the utmost levels of professionalism despite the media frenzy that threatened to scupper the deal,” FAZ says.

“We cannot thank Mwape enough for the job he has done with the Copper Queens over the years since his appointment in 2018. He has no doubt provided a strong base for the incoming technical bench to build on. We are continuing to build capacity in Mwape as we are sending him to Morocco for the CAF Pro License just like we did with Coach Wedson Nyirenda.”

Meanwhile the Football Association of Zambia says Mwape will be re-assigned to the junior teams where his expertise will be utilised in an advisory role.

“The long term goal is to have local coaches manage all national teams but we have to invest in their world class training to prepare them for the eventual take over. Mwape will be re-assigned to our junior teams where his expertise will be utilized in an advisory role. We have given Hauptle clear targets starting with the forthcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations that is very high on our radar”, part of the FAZ statement reads.

FAZ on Saturday announced the signing of the former Switzerland defender and now former Ghana Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle on a three-year deal.